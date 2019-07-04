'The role of head of United Right doesn't harm the status of Rabbi Peretz as head of Jewish Home and Religious Zionism,' Ben Dahan explains.

Deputy Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan of the Jewish Home rejected the rabbis' campaign against the appointment of former minister Ayelet Shaked as head of the United Right.

A statement issued Wednesday by dozens of rabbis from the national religious public asserted that the head of the United Right list must be a Torah-observant Jew, amid concerns that Ayelet Shaked will be called to head the list.

"We support Rabbi Rafi Peretz's position that the head of the national religious party must be a G-d-fearing Jew who observes Torah and mitzvot. This is not a personal issue but a public value-based issue of placing the Jewishness of the State of Israel as the central issue of the national religious party,” the statement signed by the rabbis said.

"The composition of the list makes a statement that expresses our priorities. This statement has far-reaching consequences for us as a public, and for the educational message we transmit to our children. Therefore, without disqualifying any other candidate, Heaven forbid, we see great importance in placing at the top of the list a figure who carries the flag of Torah.”

Among the signatories are Rabbi of Beit El and Rosh Yeshiva of Ateret Kohanim Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Head of Orot Hatorah Institutions and Netivot Yisrael Yeshiva Rabbi David Hai HaCohen, Rabbi Haim Gantz, Rabbi Moshe Hagar, Rabbi Shimon Cohen and Rabbi David Turgeman.

"A chairman of the Jewish Home was chosen, and he is Rabbi Rafi Peretz. Period,” Rabbi Ben Dahan said Thursday morning in an interview with the Kol Barama radio station.

"The role of the head of the United Right is completely different, and it does not harm the position of Rabbi Rafi Peretz as head of the Jewish Home and Religious Zionism, and therefore the rabbis' campaign is fundamentally flawed," Ben Dahan explained.

"In matters relating to the leadership of the public, we need to examine where the power of Religious Zionism and the parties that are to the right of Likud will be more expressed," Ben Dahan noted.

"If a poll is conducted in which it turns out that Ayelet Shaked heading the United Right brings more seats, she must stand at its head."