Rabbis: United Right must be headed by someone religious

An statement issued Wednesday by dozens of rabbis from the national religious public asserted that the head of the national religious party, the United Right, must be a Torah-observant Jew. The call comes amid concerns that Ayelet Shaked will be called to head the party.

"We support Rabbi Rafi Peretz's position that the head of the national religious party must be a G-d-fearing Jew who observes Torah and mitzvot. This is not a personal issue but a public value-based issue of placing the Jewishness of the State of Israel as the central issue of the national religious party,” the statement signed by the rabbis stated.

"The composition of the list makes a statement that expresses our priorities. This statement has far-reaching consequences for us as a public, and for the educational message we transmit to our children. Therefore, without disqualifying any other candidate, Heaven forbid, we see great importance in placing at the top of the list a figure who carries the flag of Torah.”

Among the signatories are Rabbi of Beit El and Rosh Yeshiva of Ateret Kohanim Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Head of Orot Hatorah Institutions and Netivot Yisrael Yeshiva Rabbi David Hai HaCohen, Rabbi Haim Gantz, Rabbi Moshe Hagar, Rabbi Shimon Cohen and Rabbi David Turgeman.

A similar letter was previously issued by Rabbi David Hai HaCohen, in which he urged "not to give up the leadership of the party to those who do not represent its values" in addressing concerns over former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked. It was also written that the rabbi was very concerned about the possibility of the party being headed by a woman who does not observe Torah and mitzvot and is not committed to all values ​​of religious Religious Zionism.