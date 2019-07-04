Tensions? Gaza exporting clothes to Israel

Factories in the clothing industry in Gaza exported $3 million in goods to Israel and Judea and Samaria over the past six months.

The Hamas terrorist organization, which rules the Gaza Strip, has officially adopted the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, but under its rule, factories in Gaza export goods to Israel.

Tayseer Al-Ostath, head of the Gaza Textile and Garments Union, told the Hamas-affiliated newspaper Felesteen that sales to the Israeli market and to Judea and Samaria totaled $3 million during the first six months of the year.

Al-Ostath said he is seeking relief for factories and merchants in Gaza, in accordance with the truce understandings between Israel and the Gazan organizations.

In addition, it was reported that 17 factories resumed operations this year, and that a total of 177 factories operate in the Gaza Strip.

In light of the increase in exports, about 400 new workers were added to the garment and clothing manufacturing sector, and approximately 6,000 employees are employed in this sector.

Sales in the clothing industry over the past three years have totaled $17 million, according to the report. The factories face the problem of the unstable electricity supply in the Gaza Strip and the periodic unexpected closures of the crossings by Israel.

Not only does Gaza export goods to Israel, it also receives imports from Israel, though Hamas from time to time stops imports of Israeli goods in an attempt to “punish” Israel, and in essence punishes the Gaza population.

The Fatah faction, which runs the Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, regularly stops imports of Israeli goods as well.

In March of 2015, the PA declared an “economic war” against Israel and launched a campaign calling to boycott Israeli products.

A month earlier, a national Palestinian Arab committee announced it would prohibit the sale of products by six major Israel companies in areas of Judea and Samaria controlled by the PA.

In 2016, the PA decided to “punish” Israel by halting imports to the PA from five major Israeli food production companies.

The PA’s “anti-economic crimes unit” in Ramallah later indicted two companies that marketed Israeli products in defiance of the ban.