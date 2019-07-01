Syria claims Israel attacked Damascus and Homs

Syria's air defense systems intercept missiles south of the capital. Military source: This is an Israeli attack.

Syrian state television reported on Sunday night that the country's air defense systems intercepted several missiles south of Damascus.

A Syrian military source said the anti-aircraft systems were activated in response to Israeli air strikes originating from Lebanese airspace.

According to the Syrian official news agency SANA, the missiles targeted the outskirts of the Syrian capital and the city of Homs.

Earlier, SANA reported that explosions were heard in the skies of the Syrian capital.

The Al-Mayadeen television network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that one of the targets attacked by the missiles was al-Kisswa, which according to foreign reports has been attacked several times by Israel and which reportedly houses Iranian warehouses.

Several weeks ago, Syrian media reported that the country's defense systems intercepted a number of missiles fired from Israel into southern Syria.

According to reports, the Israeli attack targeted the town of Tell al-Hara, located in the Daraa region, an area considered a strategic point overlooking the Golan Heights.

It was also reported that there were no injuries in the attack but that damage was caused to buildings. In addition, Syria claimed that Israel used technological means to disrupt radar systems during the attack.