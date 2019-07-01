Report: Death toll in Israeli air strikes on Syria rises to 15

Air strikes on Damascus and Homs attributed to Israel killed 15 people, observer group claims, most of them Iranian soldiers.

Air strikes in Syria overnight killed at least 15 people, a monitor organization claimed Monday morning.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that air strikes in Damascus and Homs at around midnight between Sunday and Monday killed at least nine soldiers, most of them Iranians.

In addition, the SOHR reported that six civilians, including three children, were killed in the bombings.

The air strikes have been attributed to Israel – both by the SOHR and the Syrian government-run media outlet SANA.

According to the SOHR, the strikes included not only attacks by Israeli Air Force jets, but also projectiles fired by Israeli naval vessels.

The attacks targeted Assad regime and Iranian military positions outside of Damascus, SOHR reported, along with facilities used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

At least 10 sites in the Damascus area were struck, SOHR reported.

Among the targets hit by the strikes were the headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ 91st Brigade, stationed south of Damascus; a military research center, and ammunition storage facilities near Qara, just east of the Lebanese border.

While the SOHR and multiple Arab media outlets have attributed the strikes to the IDF, Israel has not commented publicly on the bombings.