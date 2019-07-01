Hamas criticizes Friedman and Greenblatt

Hamas says US officials' participation in unveiling of Pilgrims’ Road in Jerusalem shows the US "aggressive policy" against Arabs.

Hamas on Sunday joined in on the criticism of US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and the Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, over their taking part in the unveiling of the 2,000-year-old Pilgrims’ Road which linked the historic City of David to the Temple Mount.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that the actions of Friedman and Greenblatt were the continuation of the American administration's “aggressive policy” against the Palestinian people and their holy places.

“The growing American aggressive behavior is the result of the Bahrain conference, which encouraged the American administration to continue the aggressive policy and to increase the audacity of the occupation to commit more crimes, especially in Jerusalem," said Qassem, according to the Walla! Hebrew language news website.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization and chief Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat launched an unprecedented personal attack on Friedman and Greenblatt for taking part in the unveiling, accusing them of promoting “racist colonial” interests.

In a series of tweets Erekat said Friedman was “not a US ambassador”, but rather, “an extremist Israeli settler”.

Erekat also accused Greenblatt of working with Friedman to promote “prosperity” for Israeli “settlers”.

“Greenblatt and Friedman are advancing prosperity for the settlers, for a racist colonial settlement enterprise. Today they’ll once again insult international law by blessing a project of settlers that has dispossessed dozens of Palestinian families nearby Al Aqsa Mosque compound,” Erekat tweeted.

Activists from the Peace Now organization protested against the event in Jerusalem, clashing with police outside of the site of the ceremony, just south of the Old City.

Greenblatt earlier on Sunday pushed back against the criticism, tweeting, “PA claims our attendance at this historic event supports ‘Judaization’ of Jerusalem/is an act of hostility vs. Palestinians. Ludicrous.”

“We can’t ‘Judaize’ what history/archeology show. We can acknowledge it & you can stop pretending it isn’t true! Peace can only be built on truth,” he added.