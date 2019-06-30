Far-left activists clash with police while protesting against US diplomats David Friedman and Jason Greenblatt at east Jerusalem event.

Activists from the far-left Peace Now organization clashed with police outside of the site of a planned ceremony set to mark the unveiling of an ancient walkway linking the Old City of Jerusalem to the City of David, just to the south of the Old City.

Left-wing activists protested the planned participation of two senior US diplomats in the unveiling ceremony – set to take place Sunday evening. At least one left-wing protester was arrested.

Both US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House envoy Jason Greenblatt are slated to appear at the unveiling ceremony in the City of David.

The ceremony will mark the formal unveiling of the “Pilgrim’s Road” – a walkway used during the Second Temple period to reach the Temple Mount.

The Palestinian Authority and far-left Israeli groups criticized the US diplomats over their decision to take part in the opening of the archeological site.

"The choice of Trump's team to adopt the settler narrative in the sensitive area of ​​the Holy Basin undermines the chances of negotiating the area within the framework of a peace agreement," said the Peace Now organization.

Earlier on Sunday, Greenblatt pushed back against the criticism, tweeting: “PA claims our attendance at this historic event supports ‘Judaization’ of Jerusalem/is an act of hostility vs. Palestinians. Ludicrous.”

“We can’t ‘Judaize’ what history/archeology show. We can acknowledge it & you can stop pretending it isn’t true! Peace can only be built on truth.”





