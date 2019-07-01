Erdogan rejects Trump's 'Deal of the Century'

Turkish President says it was “never possible” for Turkey to positively consider the US peace plan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday it was “never possible” for Turkey to positively consider the $50 billion US peace plan for the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing Turkish broadcaster NTV.

During a conference in Bahrain last week, the US administration unveiled the economic portion of its peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The plan aims to raise more than $50 billion for the PA and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

The US has yet to release the political component of the plan. White House adviser Jared Kushner said after the Bahrain conference that the administration will put out the political component at the "right time", adding that different people were drafting the political and economic plans.

The PA boycotted the economic conference in Bahrain, calling it a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA, in fact, has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017 and his relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.