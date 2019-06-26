Kushner: Political plan will be released at 'right time'

White House adviser says door still open for PA to engage in US peace plan, slamming PA for 'blaming Israel for all the people's problems.'

White House adviser Jared Kushner said Wednesday that the door remained open to the Palestinian Authority (PA) to engage in a peace plan as he accused the leadership of failing Palestinian Arabs.

"If they actually want to make their people's lives better, we have now laid out a great framework in which they can engage and try to achieve it," President Donald Trump's son-in-law told reporters as he closed a two-day economic workshop in Bahrain boycotted by the PA leadership.

"We're going to stay optimistic," he said. "We have left the door open the whole time."

The PA says that Kushner's $50 billion plan is a pretext by the pro-Israel Trump administration to impose its political solution.

Kushner said that the administration will put out the political component at the "right time" -- and said that different people were drafting the political and economic plans.

"One of the common themes of this workshop, everyone is saying that these reforms are possible," said Kushner, referring to recommendations to improve the PA economy.

"What the leadership has done is that they've blamed Israel and everyone else for all the people's problems, when in fact the common theme coming up is that this is all achievable if the government wants to make these reforms."