Peace Now members to protest against US Amb. David Friedman

Peace Now is protesting the inauguration ceremony of a tunnel in east Jerusalem. 'This is a trampling of Jerusalem.'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt will inaugurate a new tunnel in the City of David on Sunday.

Members of the extreme left organization Peace Now are expected to protest against US President Donald Trump's emissaries with the claim that the tunnel "increases the tension between the Palestinian residents of the neighborhood and the Jewish settlers, who have been working in recent years to Judaize the neighborhood as part of the effort to sabotage the chances of implementing the two-state solution."

"The choice of Trump's team to adopt the settler narrative in the sensitive area of ​​the Holy Basin undermines the chances of negotiating the area within the framework of a peace agreement," the organization stated.

Peace Now claims the inauguration is a "trampling of Jerusalem as a city sacred to three religions and belonging to all its residents, turning Silwan into a messianic Disneyland of the extreme right-wing in Israel and the United States - only a few meters from the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Temple Mount."