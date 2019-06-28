Toddler dies after drowning in Gush Etzion pool

After being critically injured in drowning incident at Gush Etzion pool south of Jerusalem, two-year-old declared dead.

The pool where the drowning occurred

A two-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool in Gush Etzion was declared dead Friday.

The child had drowned Wednesday in a private pool in the haredi town of Meitzad, leaving him in critical condition until he ultimately succumbed to his injuries early Friday morning.

Immediately after the drowning, medics arrived at the scene and treated the toddler, evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The funeral service for the boy is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday at Jerusalem’s Har Hamenuchot cemetery.