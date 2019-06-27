Toddler who drowned in Gush Etzion in critical condition

Shaare Zedek hospital briefs on status of 2-year-old who drowned in swimming pool yesterday, as doctors try to stabilize his condition.

The Shaare Zedek Medical Center said Thursday that the condition of a 2-year-old boy who drowned yesterday in a Gush Etzion swimming pool continues to be critical.

Doctors continue to try to stabilize his condition in a pediatric intensive care unit.

Immediately after the drowning, medics arrived at the scene and treated the toddler, evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

According to data from the Beterem organization for children's safety, in 2019, 8 children drowned to death in Israel, and in 2018 37 children died. Since 2008, 202 children have drowned to death.

Following the wave of drowning, the National Child Safety Program, led by the Ministry of Health, launched a campaign aimed at preventing children's drownings under the slogan "In the water, don’t take your eyes off the children."

Prof. Itamar Grotto, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health and Chairman of the National Child Safety Program, stated that "2018 was a very difficult year in terms of the number of children's drownings: during this year, 73 children drowned, some of them were left with severe injuries, and 37 of them lost their lives.”

“It happens during recreation, vacation or in the yard of the house. Only close supervision, within touching distance of the child and without distractions, can prevent the next case. This year we decided on the National Child Safety Program to focus on public awareness to alert parents and raise their awareness about the dangers around water. Summer vacation is starting soon, and I call upon parents to take responsibility so that the summer will end without further drowning victims."