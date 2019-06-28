Poll: Israelis strongly back unity government, nixing elections

Nearly two-thirds of Israelis want to cancel repeat elections, and three-quarters favoring unity government with Likud, Blue & White.

An overwhelming majority of Israelis believe the next Israeli government should be a broad, unity government coalition including the right-wing Likud and center-left Blue and White party, a new poll shows.

Seventy-three percent of Israelis back the formation of a unity government, a new poll conducted by Maagar Mohot shows.

The poll, which was published Friday morning by Israel Hayom in conjunction with i24NEWS, polled 500 Israeli adults by phone and the internet between June 26th and 27th.

According to the survey, there is also wide support for a new initiative aimed at cancelling the September 17th election.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they backed nixing the repeat elections, while 38% said they opposed any attempt to undo the law dissolving the 21st Knesset.

Earlier this week, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) revealed that he has been looking into the possibility of revoking the law dissolving the 21st Knesset and calling new elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in the initiative, despite some senior Likud lawmakers writing off the idea as implausible.

"My personal position is that there is no political and legal feasibility for this, and therefore it’s nothing but a spin that is going around," Elkin told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday evening.

Revoking the law dissolving the Knesset – which the Likud had pushed for over the opposition of the Blue and White party – would require the support of 80 MKs, and would likely rely on the Blue and White party backing the move.

Blue and White officials, however, have thus far opposed the bid to undo the dissolution of the 21st Knesset.

Were the initiative to succeed, a new replacement government would have to be formed immediately. With Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman’s refusal to compromise on his party’s haredi draft law bill, the Likud would almost certainly be unable to form a narrow right-wing government, and would be forced to approach the Blue and White party for a unity government – an arrangement the Blue and White party has ruled out so long as Netanyahu remains in office.