Netanyahu to examine cancellation of elections

During the past few days, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has been examining a move that would eliminate the dispersion of the 21st Knesset and the elections to the 22nd Knesset, Channel 12 reported Tuesday evening.

The first stage of the process, which has been greatly accelerated in recent hours, is the convening of the Knesset Presidium by the speaker and the annulment of the Knesset's election recess.

The second stage is the formulation of new legislation that will create a legal basis for canceling the dispersion of the Knesset, a basis that does not yet exist today.

This is a complex process, since such legislation must be passed by a majority of at least 80 Knesset members, such that a broad consensus is required in the Knesset, and it is contingent on the formation of a broad coalition that will allow it.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu is already giving a tailwind to the complex process. The Likud said in response, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is taking Knesset Speaker Edelstein seriously and will review his proposal in the coming days."

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who is currently considering forming a new left-wing party under his leadership that will run in September, has already come out against the move.

"Anyone lends a hand to canceling the dispersal of the Knesset will, in practice, become a partner for corruption from Netanyahu's school." Barak tweeted, adding, "Those who support this disgrace to save Netanyahu will be expelled from the city."