Ramallah: Students call for new intifada

Dozens of students demonstrate in Ramallah against "Deal of the Century", call for renewed efforts to fight the "occupation."

Dozens of students from universities in Ramallah held a demonstration in the center of the city on Thursday in protest against the economic conference in Bahrain aimed at promoting economic peace and the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” to resolve the longstanding Israeli-Arab conflict.

The students called the American initiatives "a Western plot with Arab participation" while attacking Arab leaders for taking part in activities against the Palestinian cause.

The students also called for a resumption of an intifada in the streets of Judea and Samaria and praised the activities of "resistance" that take place from time to time.

They also praised the “March of the Return” protests on the Gaza border with Israel and called for “resistance” in Judea and Samaria. They also called for action to denounce Israel's actions, for the realization of national unity and for the cessation of security coordination with Israel.