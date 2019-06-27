Senator Booker calls Iran deal ‘mistake’ during debate

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker the only Democratic presidential candidate to say it was a “mistake” to sign onto 2015 nuclear deal.

Senator Cory Booker was the only Democratic presidential candidate at a debate on Wednesday night to say it was a “mistake” to sign onto the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, The Associated Press reports.

The New Jersey senator was the only one of the 10 candidates on stage in the Miami debate not to raise his hand when asked if he supported the deal.

Pressed to explain his rationale, Booker said as president he would “do the best I can to secure this country.”

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May 2018 and has imposed increasingly tough sanctions to pressure Iran into a better deal.

There are 25 candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination but only 10 participated in Wednesday night’s debate due to the large number of candidates. In addition to Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro were among those who took part in Wednesday’s debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in the second part of the debate on Thursday night.