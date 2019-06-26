Former Hamas leader: Israel is not part of the solution

Khaled Mashaal warns against Arab countries supporting US 'Peace to Prosperity' plan, promises Israel will remain an enemy.

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal warned the Arab countries participating in the Bahrain conference that Israel "will remain an enemy."

According to Kan, Mashaal said: "Anyone who has internal conflicts or special agendas, and who wants to sacrifice Palestine for them, is making a mistake."

Israel is not part of the solution, he added, emphasizing that "It will remain an enemy."

On Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh emphasized that "Palestine" was not for sale and that the Gazans oppose any arrangements aimed at strengthening Israel, which he called the "occupiers."

He also said both the peace plan and the Bahrain conference were doomed to failure, due to the Hamas and the Palestinian Authority's pressures against them.