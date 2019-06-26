Hamas: 'Palestine' is not for sale

As the US-led conference to promote economic peace was held in Bahrain on Tuesday, a Palestinian national conference was held in Gaza to combat the conference in Bahrain and the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” which aims to resolve the conflict.

Speaking at the conference, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that “Palestine” was not for sale and that the Palestinians were opposed to an arrangement aimed at strengthening the occupiers on Palestinian soil.

He stressed that the Palestinian people have not authorized anyone to relinquish their rights, and that they are revolting through an intifada and a political revolution protected by the fighters who have their finger on the trigger.

Haniyeh said that the Bahrain conference is actually a political conference pretending to be an economic one and its goal is to prepare the ground for the elimination of the Palestinian issue and to give Israel “a green light to annex the West Bank and open the gate of normalization with the Arab countries.”

He added that both the “Deal of the Century” and the Bahrain conference were doomed to failure in light of the united Palestinian position against them and against any concession on the land of “Palestine”.