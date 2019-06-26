Hamas furious at Israel's response to balloon terror

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, on Tuesday said Israel bore full responsibility for the deterioration of the situation due to what he called “Israeli procrastination in the implementation of the understandings regarding the lull.”

"The game of the occupation regarding the fishing area and the cessation of fuel supply to the power plant bring the understandings to a very dangerous situation with grave consequences," al-Hayya warned.

Israel restricted the permitted fishing area in the Gaza Strip and, on Tuesday, stopped fuel deliveries to the power station in Gaza.

The moves are in response to the continued firing of incendiary balloons by Gaza terrorists toward southern Israel, which causes widespread fires every day in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas organization does not see the continuation of the confrontations along the border, including the incendiary balloon terror, as part of the understandings for a truce brokered with Israel through Egyptian mediation.