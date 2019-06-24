IDF officer who used racial slur against Ethiopian punished

Paratroopers officer who used racial slur won't participate in commanders' course, report says.

The Paratroopers brigade commander canceled the participation of an IDF officer who used a racial slur in a company commanders' course, and added a note in his file, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The officer in question, who serves as a IDF officer, was ordered to apologize for calling an Ethiopian soldier under his command a "kushi" (translated either as negro, or n**ger).

According to the report, the company commander in question was brought into the office of Brigade Commander Colonel Yuval Gez, who made the decision. In two days, the officer will have to explain himself to Division Commander Brigadier-General Yaron Finkelman. His future in the IDF will then be discussed.

It is estimated that the senior brigade officials will be informed of additional details as they are uncovered, Yediot Aharonot added.

The Brigade Commander is also expected to publish a statement that there will be zero tolerance for racist incidents.