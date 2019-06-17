IDF officer ordered to apologize for racial slur

An IDF captain, commander of a company in the 101st Paratroopers Battalion, called an Ethiopian soldier a a racial slur and was forced by the battalion commander to apologize.

"We were at the end of a week of field training," the soldier told Yediot Aharonot. "The company commander thought that we, the experienced soldiers, had done something dumb and taken his car keys. I had no idea what he was even talking about but he was sure it was me. So he went to the company sergeant major and another soldier and told them that 'the kushi (n**ger) did it.'"

"I was in shock. I wasn't even connected to the incident and I was wounded to my very soul. The whole company knows he called me that. This company commander was my platoon commander for eight months, so it really hurt me."

The soldier complained to the battalion commander, telling him the entire story.

"The battalion commander called me in and then brought the company commander in for a talk. At first he denied it, and only afterwards did he admit it and apologize. I'm not going to be silent, mostly because I don't want this to happen to other Ethiopian soldiers. I didn't tell my parents because I didn't want to upset them, but I will tell them."

An IDF spokesperson replied: "The IDF takes this type of incident very seriously and works to eliminate them. In the IDF, there is no place for hurtful statements of any kind. We are aware of this incident and it was investigated by the battalion commander, and in the coming days will be investigated by the brigade commander. The officer has apologized to the soldier."