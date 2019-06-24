Hamas official: Bahrain conference won't bring results

Senior Hamas official says economic conference in Bahrain is being held as part of US efforts to eliminate the Palestinian issue.

Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, on Sunday rejected any possibility that this week’s US-led economic conference in Bahrain will succeed.

In a press release, Badran said there would be no practical results for the economic conference in Bahrain, which, he claimed, is part of the American plan to "eliminate" the Palestinian issue.

Badran noted that the Palestinian people have been fighting for 100 years to gain freedom in their land and that money will not entice them to relinquish their right to their homeland in which Palestinian identity is expressed.

He expressed disappointment at the participation of several Arab countries in the economic conference in Bahrain, stressing that the policy of economic pressure will not lead the Palestinian people to agree to the so-called “Deal of the Century”, the American initiative to resolve the conflict.

The US government on Saturday unveiled the economic part of its peace plan that it will present in Bahrain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plan aims to raise more than $50 billion for the PA and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

While Hamas and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party are archrivals, they are united in their opposition to the Bahrain conference.

Abbas said on Sunday that he was confident the Bahrain conference would fail.

"We are certain that the workshop in Manama will not be successful," the PA chairman told journalists, adding, "We will not be slaves or servants for Greenblatt, Kushner and Friedman.”

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.