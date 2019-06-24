Abbas certain Bahrain conference will fail

PA chairman: Bahrain peace conference will fail, we will not be slaves of Greenblatt, Kushner and Friedman.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that he was confident a peace conference this week in Bahrain would fail.

"We are certain that the workshop in Manama will not be successful," Abbas, who is boycotting the US-led conference focused on the PA economy, told journalists, according to AFP.

"We will not be slaves or servants for Greenblatt, Kushner and Friedman," Abbas told journalists at his presidential office in Ramallah, referring to US President Donald Trump's negotiating team, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"We need the economic (support), the money and the assistance, but before everything there is a political solution. For America to turn the whole cause from a political issue into an economic one, we cannot accept this," he charged.

The US government on Saturday unveiled the economic part of its peace plan that it will present in Bahrain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plan aims to raise more than $50 billion for the PA and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

Abbas quickly rejected the economic part of the plan.

"We have said that we will not attend the workshop in Bahrain," Abbas told the central committee of his Fatah faction in Ramallah.

"The reason is that the economic situation should not be discussed before the political one. And as long as there is no political (solution), we do not deal with any economic issues," he added.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference in Bahrain almost immediately after it was announced, saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

Abbas, 84, cut off ties with the US administration in December 2017 after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. He and PA officials have been boycotting US officials ever since.