Egypt blasts Erdogan for suggesting Morsi was killed

Egypt's Foreign Minister condemns as "irresponsible" Erdogan's accusation that former President had been killed.

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi had been killed.

Morsi died on Monday at the age of 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.

Erdogan, who forged close ties with Morsi who was a prominent Muslim Brotherhood member, on Wednesday claimed that Morsi was "killed", and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-president.

In a statement quoted by AFP, Shoukry on Thursday strongly condemned the "repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt," following Morsi's death.

Erdogan condemned the military intervention in 2013 that toppled Morsi as a “coup” and an enemy of democracy. Egypt’s foreign ministry responded to Erdogan’s criticism at the time by summoning Turkey’s ambassador to Cairo in protest against “Ankara’s interference in Egyptian affairs.”

The Turkish President was also critical of the Egyptian judiciary for sentencing Morsi to death in one of the many trials he faced after his ouster.