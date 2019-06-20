Bennett: 'Arrogance will leave Left in opposition'

New Right leader addresses former Mossad chief remarks against Right-leaning voters: 'Your condescension toward Jewish People blinds you.'

Former Education Minister and New Right Party Chairman Naftali Bennett responded today to former Mossad head Shabtai Shavit, who attacked Right-leaning voters and defined them as "people without knowledge, without understanding."

In a post on his Facebook page, Bennett wrote to Shavit, "My dear Shabtai Shavit, as a Mossad fighter and as its head, you summed up your life and contributed the best of your years for the security of the State of Israel and for this we will be eternally grateful. But your arrogance towards the people of Israel has blinded you.

"Millions of Israeli citizens who lived here between 1993 and 2019 opened their eyes. They understood what many generals refused to understand: that there is an enemy here who is determined to destroy us," Bennett noted. "They understood that contracts with the enemy are worthless, and that it's forbidden to hand over land to the enemy.

"And they're connected to the wonderful Jewish tradition and to our roots. Those are signs of the wisdom and common sense of the Jewish People," added the New Right Chairman.

"The arrogance you expressed will leave the opposition in the opposition for a generation. We must conduct our political debate with mutual respect and with the belief that we're brothers."

in an interview with Maariv Weekend. , Shavit attacked Minister Samotrich, among other things, "Are you willing to live in the State of Israel that he describes? In Smotrich's Land of Israel I won't stay a minute,"

"My war isn't with Smotrich," he adds, "but with the Likud headed by Netanyahu. His voters are people without knowledge, without understanding. His political base is people whose normative threshold is grass-high."