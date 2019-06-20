A wave of reactions to remarks by the former Mosad head in an interview according to which Netanyahu voters are "people without knowledge, without understanding. His political base is people whose normative threshold is grass-high."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said "They called us rifraff, good-luck-charm kissers, robots, and now we're 'people lacking knowledge'. There's no limit to the arrogance of the Left when it comes to Likud voters. Our answer will arrive at the ballot box."

Knesset Member Maj. Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan (Likud) said in response that Shavit "didn't get used to the fact that the hegemony passed from the gentry to the people, and said a burst of nonsense that indicates an intelligence threshold at grass height."

MK Ofir Sofer (Jewish Home) said in response, "It's always a pleasure to be reminded each time of what the other side thinks of Right-leaning voters and those who love tradition."

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) suggested that Shavit apologize. "In my experience as mayor of Jerusalem and as a citizen of the State of Israel, I learned that when you respect people with different opinions than your own, you can live better together, despite the contrasts. Insult, slander, condescension, and contempt for others always achieve the opposite."

"You did nothing to bring people together with your words about Likud voters, including myself, people whose normative threshold is grass-high'. If you ever want to be listened to, I suggest you apologize," Barkat said.

Knesset Member Osnat Mark (Likud) also responded to the remarks. "Grass height isn't low enough compared to the miserable level of words that Shavit said about 1.5 million Israelis. His words mostly dishonor him.

"Likud voters are a huge and diverse group of good, Zionist, country-loving people, and to my joy, they're also increasing in the elections. They're probably smarter than Shavit thinks and don't allow these pitiful statements to confuse them."