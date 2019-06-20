Hamas: All of Jerusalem is Islamic

Hamas leader says that all of Jerusalem, east and west, is an Islamic city and cannot be taken from the Palestinians.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday that the so-called “Deal of the Century”, the American peace initiative to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, does not have the power to deprive the Palestinians of the city of Al-Quds or the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The city of al-Quds is neither eastern or western but Islamic, and not Trump, the American administration, the Zionist-American alliance, the international silence, the conspiracy, normalization or the transfer of the embassy to Al-Quds can change the facts," he declared.

In a message to those who seek to limit the power of Hamas, Haniyeh said that they are delusional because Hamas is deeply rooted in the land and heart of the Palestinian people and they will not succeed in harming it.

He offered condolences over the death of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a member of Hamas’ parent group the Muslim Brotherhood. Haniyeh noted that Morsi had said that Gaza and “Palestine” were always his top priority.