PM: Israel will be at Bahrain conference

PM Netanyahu says Israelis will attend US-led economic conference in Bahrain despite reports US will not invite Israel to the event.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would send a representative to the US-led economic conference in Bahrain this month, one day after Trump Administration officials stated that Israel would not be invited to the conference.

"In light and in secret, we are in contact with many leaders of the Arab world, and there are extensive ties between the State of Israel and the Arab states, with most of the Arab states. Very soon we will have an important conference, which we welcome, of the United States' attempt to bring about a better future, and to solve the problems of the region. Of course, there will be Israelis there," Netanyahu said.

He added that senior US and Russian officials would meet in Jerusalem next week.

"At the beginning of next week, an unprecedented historic meeting will be held in Jerusalem, a meeting of US and Russian national security advisors. This is a very important summit to ensure stability in the Middle East in turbulent times. There is something important in this tripartite meeting of the two superpowers in the State of Israel, in order to testify a thousand testimonies about the international status of the State of Israel today among nations."

Yesterday, it was reported that the White House has decided not to invite Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon or other Israeli government representatives to a conference in Bahrain on June 25, when the economic part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan will be presented.

Senior administration officials said that inviting Israel could harm the conference's purpose. "During the economic conference in Bahrain, we will present our economic vision for the Palestinian people and therefore we want to focus on the economic aspect and not on the political aspect."