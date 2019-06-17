Israel will not be invited to US-led conference in Bahrain

US administration decides to leave Israel out of conference where economic part of peace plan will be presented to bring PA to the table.

The White House has decided not to invite Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon or other Israeli government representatives to a conference in Bahrain on June 25, when the economic part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan will be presented, Channel 13 News reported.

Senior administration officials said that inviting Israel could harm the conference's purpose. "During the economic conference in Bahrain, we will present our economic vision for the Palestinian people and therefore we want to focus on the economic aspect and not on the political aspect."

The White House has reportedly updated the Prime Minister's Office about its decision. Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly accepted the decision, as he does not feel compelled to take part in the conference.