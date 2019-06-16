Liberman: Shameful race over who can flatter the haredim more

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman responded this morning on his Facebook account to attacks against his declaration that he would force a unity government after the elections.

"I was happy to see and hear this morning all the commentators and spokesmen on behalf of the television and radio studios attacking me and Yisrael Beytenu for setting a new political agenda," Liberman said.

“What changed? Two things: 1. It turned out that the State of Israel is in the midst of a deep budgetary crisis with a deficit of more than NIS 50 billion, and security challenges for which this is not the place to elaborate. 2. It is clear to me, beyond any doubt, that Likud and Blue and White won’t together have 60 Knesset seats in the upcoming elections, and each will prefer to form a narrow government with the haredim, ie. a halachic government."

"I have recently noted that we saw a shameful race between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz in the past week, over which one can flatter the haredim more. Netanyahu has already failed to form a government at the moment. Furthermore, he is so far unsuccessful in bridging the gaps between Bezalel Smotrich and Rafi Peretz regarding the distribution of portfolios in the transitional government. Benny Gantz too, alone, has no chance of forming a government, despite the effort to appease Shas and United Torah Judaism," Liberman said.

Liberman added, "Netanyahu is trying artificially to focus the debate on who will be the prime minister, and Yisrael Beytenu thinks it is more important to understand which government will be established? In the circumstances that have been created, an emergency nationalist government should be established, and I emphasize emergency nationalist - without Litzman, Deri, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, Meretz, Labor and the Joint List."

"In addition, it is worth mentioning that Netanyahu, who supposedly belongs to the right-wing bloc, intends this evening to transfer tens of millions of dollars in protection money to the Hamas terrorist organization. The only force that can make Likud and Blue White agree to a formula that most Israelis hope for - a nationalist and liberal government, not a halachic government - is Yisrael Beytenu," he asserted.