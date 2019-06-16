Shas: Liberman is no longer relevant

Haredi Shas party says Yisrael Beytenu is 'done with the right,' will remain outside the next government.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party on Saturday night responded to Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman's call to create a unity government without the haredi parties or the United Right.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Liberman had called for a government which included the Likud and Blue and White parties, as well as his own Yisrael Beytenu. Other parties, he said, could join the coalition after it was formed, as long as they agreed to its principles.

"Liberman is no longer relevant. He'll remain outside the next government," Shas said in a statement.

"He's done with the Right, he's locked in with the Left, and therefore he's stressed, hysterical, trying to garner votes, but he'll fail as always."

"Liberman, who once said this and then said that, has proven again that he is a cynical and unreliable politician. This is another of Liberman's jokes."