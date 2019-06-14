'A miracle happened to us, the enemy will not win'

Head of hesder yeshiva in Sderot: They build tunnels and we build parks and yeshivas.

The head of the hesder yeshiva in Sderot, Rabbi David Fendel, commented on Thursday evening on the rocket which was fired from Gaza and which hit the building of the Lev Ladaat Yeshiva in Sderot.

There were no injuries in the rocket attack but the building sustained damage.

"A miracle happened to us. We thank the Creator for saving the young men who were sitting and engaged in Torah study," Rabbi Fendel said.

"The students of the hesder yeshiva and the residents of Sderot will continue to stand firm against the enemy's missile attacks, we will not let them win and destroy our daily routine. They build tunnels and we build parks and yeshivas," the rabbi added.

Rabbi Shlomo Binyamin, head of the Lev Ladaat Yeshiva, told Channel 12 News, "The rocket hit six meters from the three students who were in the yeshiva. Ten minutes earlier there were 15 students there for the Maariv prayer.”

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi said in response to the rocket fire that "the situation cannot continue. As I said in the past, only a military operation will bring quiet to our area.”

"The residents of Sderot and the Gaza envelope are entitled to raise their children in a quiet and routine manner, like all the other residents of the country. We will continue to develop the city and be blessed with thousands of new families - terrorism will not win," Davidi stressed.