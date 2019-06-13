White House spokeswoman to step down

US President Donald Trump announces that White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down at the end of the month.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” he tweeted.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” added Trump.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, was initially named to the position of deputy White House press secretary in his new administration. On July 21, 2017, after then-press secretary Sean Spicer stepped down, Sanders was named as his replacement.