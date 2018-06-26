Mike Huckabee: I worry about my daughter

Former governor Mike Huckabee on how his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was asked to leave restaurant.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said that he "worries" about his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, after she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant over her position in the Trump Administration

Huckabee told Fox News that after his daughter and husband left the Red Hen and went to a restaurant across the street, "the owner of the Red Hen then organized an effort to go and scream at them from the sidewalk at the other restaurant."

He said that one of Huckabee Sanders' in-laws went out to the protesters to tell them that the White House press secretary had left the restaurant.

Huckabee said that the owner of the Red Hen restaurant was "not hospitable" despite being in the hospitality business.

He said that "thank goodness," his grandchildren were not present that night.

"They certainly have been subjected to some nasty stuff, and it's unfair to them. They're little kids. They're all under the age of seven. This is absurd.

"There all all these people are are saying, 'they deserved it.' Nobody deserves to be treated like this," he said.

Huckabee criticized Democratic lawmaker Maxine Waters for calling on the American people to treat all Trump Administration officials the same way Huckabee Sanders was treated at the Red Hen.

"For the first time, I worry [about my daughter] because of the things that Maxine Waters says. I worry because you have people on other networks who say that anyone who supports Trump is a Nazi or they're a racist."