Trump 'in no rush' to make deal with North Korea

US President touts positive relationship with North Korea's Kim, says no rush to reach deal to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was “in no rush” to make a deal with North Korea to get it to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, though he touted what he called his positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I think we’re going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I’m in no rush. The sanctions are on,” Trump said during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to Reuters.

US-North Korean engagement has appeared to be in limbo since a summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi earlier this year.

Trump abruptly ended the summit with Kim in the capital of Vietnam, explaining that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

He said at the time that Kim had asked for total removal of sanctions before denuclearization, something to which the US could not agree.

A senior official in Washington said in March that the US still believes the "fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea is possible by the end of Trump's first term.