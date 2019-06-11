Shaked: I will win the most seats

Former Justice Minister says she wants to lead united list of right-wing parties.

Justice Minister of the State of Israel Ayelet Shaked

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked stated that she wants to lead a united list of the various small right-wing parties, Kan 11 News reported.

"I will bring the most seats," Shaked told Jewish Home party activists last week.

Shaked announced earlier Tuesday that she would run for the Knesset in the upcoming elections despite failing to clear the electoral threshold in the previous elections in April.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Associate of Corporate Counsel Israel (ACC) in Tel Aviv, Shaked responded to questioning from journalist Ben Caspit regarding her plans for the upcoming election.

“I’ll be returning now,” the former Justice Minister said.

Shaked, who less than two months ago announced she was leaving politics, began hinting at a possible return after coalition talks between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and allies failed to yield an agreement, culminating in a decision to dissolve the Knesset and go to early elections.

Last week, Shaked alluded to a possible return to the Justice Ministry, just days after Netanyahu fired her, transferring the ministry to Likud MK Amir Ohana.