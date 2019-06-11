Back to the Knesset? Ayelet Shaked confirms new election bid

After losing Knesset seat in April election, ex-Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked confirms she will be running in September election.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) will run in this September’s election for the 22nd Knesset, Shaked confirmed Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference Tuesday hosted by the Associate of Corporate Counsel Israel (ACC) in Tel Aviv, Shaked responded to questioning from journalist Ben Caspit regarding her plans for the upcoming election.

“I’ll be returning now,” the former Justice Minister said.

Shaked, who less than two months ago announced she was leaving politics, began hinting at a possible return after coalition talks between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and allies failed to yield an agreement, culminating in a decision to dissolve the Knesset and go to early elections.

Last week, Shaked alluded to a possible return to the Justice Ministry, just days after Netanyahu fired her, transferring the ministry to Likud MK Amir Ohana.

“To my replacement – when he will come – I say: you’re getting a ministry that is in very good condition, first-hand from the producer. Take care of it – and I’m not going to hide the fact that I have some personal interest in this request. I definitely plan on coming back here.”

During Tuesday’s conference, Caspit pressed Shaked to clarify whether her comments last week indicated a general desire to return to the Justice Ministry at some future date, or whether she had settled on returning to politics for the September election.

“Will be you in the next election?”

Shaked responded, saying “Wait and see.”

When Caspit asked again, however, Shaked confirmed she would be running for the 22nd Knesset.

“Yes, the plan is [to run] now.”