Russia to provide Turkey with S-400 in two months

Russian state conglomerate announces that delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will take place in two months.

The head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said on Friday that Russia would start delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey in two months, Reuters reports, citing the Interfax news agency.

Chemezov added that Russia had finished instructing Turkish specialists on the use of the S-400.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Turkey and the United States over Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400 missile defenses from Russia.

Washington says the S-400 poses a threat to the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealthy fighters, which Turkey also plans to buy.

The US also believes the S-400 sale is part of Russian efforts to disrupt the alliance amid Western concern over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's burgeoning relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration recently asked Ankara to postpone receiving the advanced missile-defense system and sources indicated that Turkey was considering the request.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar later said that Turkish military personnel were receiving training in Russia to use the S-400, and said Russian personnel may come to Turkey.

Last week, Akar denied claims that the US gave Turkey a deadline to reconsider buying the S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

On Thursday, US officials said that the United States has decided to stop accepting any additional Turkish pilots who planned to come to the United States to train on F-35 fighter jets due to the S-400 purchase.

The two US officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, left open the possibility the decision could be reversed, perhaps if Turkey altered its plans. They said the decision so far only applied to upcoming rounds of Turkish pilots and maintenance crews who would have normally come to the United States.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)