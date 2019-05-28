Turkey denies US gave it deadline to reconsider S-400 purchase

Turkey’s Defense Minister says US did not give Turkey a deadline to reconsider purchase of Russian defense missile systems.

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday denied claims that the US gave Turkey a deadline to reconsider buying the S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

Speaking to the Haberturk channel, Akar said Turkey has not been given any such deadline.

Asked about measures Turkey would take in case of possible sanctions from the US over its purchase of S-400 missile defense system from Moscow, Akar refused to comment on “assumptions.”

“We are carrying out activities in a way that will completely fulfill the responsibilities given to us,” Akar told the channel, adding that Turkey made full payment for F-35 fighter jets to Washington.

Turkey’s deal with Russia to purchase the S-400 air defense missile system has caused tensions between Washington and Ankara.

The US believes the S-400 sale is part of Russian efforts to disrupt the alliance amid Western concern over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's burgeoning relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration recently asked Ankara to postpone receiving the advanced missile-defense system which was set for July, and sources indicated two weeks ago that Turkey was considering the request.

US officials said last month that Washington had stopped delivery of F-35 fighter jet parts to Turkey in response to Ankara's decision to move ahead with the purchase of the Russian surface-to-air missile system.

Turkish officials insist that the deal to purchase the S-400 does not affect the security of the US and have stressed that they will go ahead with the deal despite Washington’s objections.

Akar said on Monday that four F-35 fighter jets have already been delivered to Turkey.