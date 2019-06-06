Gilad Erdan to replace Danon as ambassador to UN?

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan discusses possible appointment as Ambassador to the UN with PM Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Thursday to discuss the proposal to name Erdan Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations.

At the end of the meeting, the Likud said that "at this stage no decisions were made."

According to the report by Channel 13 News, the meeting was held following the offer that Erdan received from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be appointed as Israeli ambassador to the UN following the end of the term of the current ambassador, Danny Danon.

Erdan checked with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit whether he would allow the government to approve the appointment, even though the current government is a transitional government whose powers are limited.

Mandelblit replied that the transitional government would indeed be permitted to approve the appointment as Danon's term is about to end, and Israel is expected to be in a transitional government for a longer period than usual.

The extension of the transitional government's term is expected to lead to the postponement of a long list of appointments, such as the appointment of the police commissioner, a post in which Motti Cohen is currently acting as deputy commissioner.