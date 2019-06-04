Netanyahu's offer to Minister Erdan

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in recent weeks submitted a proposal to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan that he be appointed as Ambassador to the United Nations and replace incumbent Ambassador Danny Danon.

Danon is expected to complete his term at the UN headquarters in New York in the next two weeks. This is the third time that Netanyahu has offered Erdan the role, and he is seriously considering the offer this time, Channel 12 News reported Monday.

Ambassador Danon was due to leave his post several months ago, but asked the prime minister to stay until the end of his children's school year in the United States, and Netanyahu agreed. Danon’s official term expired in February.

Netanyahu needs a person he trusts in the role of UN Ambassador and, as this is a political appointee, he also prefers a Likud member.

Minister Erdan received a proposal to serve as UN Ambassador twice in the past, and both times thanked Netanyahu for the proposal, but preferred to remain a minister in the Israeli government and focus on activity within the country.

During his last term as Public Security Minister, Erdan's office coordinated the handling of the fight against the BDS organizations. Some of that activity dealt with diplomatic aspects that had previously been exclusively under the control of the Foreign Ministry.