Terrorist who hurled hammer at Jewish driver arrested

IDF forces, the Shin Bet and police arrested an Arab from the village of Tekoa in Gush Etzion who threw a hammer at an Israeli vehicle in April, lightly injuring an Israeli civilian.

The suspect, Ahmad Ibrahim Suleiman Nasrallah, has a security background and was released from his last detention in May 2018. A serious indictment was filed against him for his actions.

In addition, the IDF and police arrested members of the terrorist squad who threw Molotov cocktails at the community of Migdal Oz on May 4, 2019.

Commander of the Duchifat Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Nir Ifergan, said: "After an intelligence effort by the IDF and the Israel Police, we carried out an arrest operation during which we arrested three suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at the community. The battalion is working day and night to create security for the residents of the area. This is one of many examples.”

"The commanders and the fighters understand very well the importance of closing the circle on every attacker, and at the end of the activity all the members of the cell were arrested," added the battalion commander.