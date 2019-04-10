Israeli driver injured by hammer thrown by Arab terrorists

Israeli civilian injured after Arab terrorists hurl hammer at his vehicle south of Jerusalem.

An Israeli man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was attacked by a group of Arab terrorists in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem.

The incident occurred near the Arab village of Tuqu in the eastern Gush Etzion area, when a gang of Arab terrorists hurled a hammer at a passing Israeli car. The hammer smashed the car’s windshield and injured the driver.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed the incident, and said security forces were conducting searches of the area for the attackers.

The injured driver was treated at the scene and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. He is listed in light condition.