Israeli baby murdered in terror attack honored in Spain

Shira and Amichai Ish-Ran, whose baby Amiad Yisrael was murdered in a terror attack at the Ofra Junction, on Wednesday received a medal in honor of their son at a national ceremony for Spanish victims of terror, making the first time the medal was given to a non-Spanish citizen.

The ceremony, organized by the Dignity and Justice organization, took place in the War College of the local defense Ministry. It was attended by the heads of the police and army, government members and the governor of Madrid, who is a great friend of Israel.

Other awardees included both victims as well as fighters against terrorism and families of victims of terrorist attacks.

The invitation to Shira and Amichai was initiated by an Israeli Spaniard, Udi Reshet, and the Spanish Jewish advocacy organization ACOM, which is similar to AIPAC. The founder of ACOM is the well-known Jewish leader and philanthropist and former President of the Jewish community in Spain, David Hatchwell.

Shira's father, Chaim Silberstein, who attended the ceremony with Shira's mother Liora, said, “Attending the ceremony was a great honor and we felt this was sanctification of G-d's name here in Spain where Israel is not always seen in such a positive light. When Shira and Amichai stepped down from the stage after receiving the medal and giving an excellent short speech, they were given a standing ovation - the first time that this has happened in all the years of this ceremony. It made us feel very proud of our children as well as being part of the nation and State of Israel.”

“At the same time,” he continued, “it gave us exposure and made us more sensitive to others not from Israel who have been victims of vile terrorism and seeing their hurt and mourning. We hope to keep contact with this terror victims association to keep public awareness high about victims of terror and the importance of fighting and uprooting terror -wherever it may be.”