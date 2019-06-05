Condition of Jerusalem stabbing victim improves

Gavriel Lavi, who was seriously wounded in stabbing attack near Damascus Gate, breathing on his own, transferred to regular ward.

The condition of Gavriel Lavi, 50, who was seriously wounded in the stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem last Friday morning, further improved on Tuesday.

The Shaare Zedek Hospital, where he is hospitalized, said Lavi is now breathing on his own, and had been transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular ward.

On Sunday, the condition of Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, the young man who was moderately wounded in the attack, also improved.

The Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said that Nachumberg had been transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular hospital ward, and is now listed in light condition.

An initial investigation into the attack revealed that, last Friday at around 6:20 a.m., the terrorist entered through the Damascus Gate, stabbed Lavi and then began to flee by foot.

While fleeing, the terrorist spotted 18-year-old Nachumberg on David Street in the Old City, stabbed him, then tried to stab another young man and began to flee towards the Jaffa Gate.

Policemen who were stationed at the Jaffa Gate fired at the fleeing terrorist and eliminated him.