'Deal of the Century likely to be delayed by elections'

Chair of Republicans in Israel thinks economic summit in Bahrain will proceed as planned, but that US will again delay political plan.

US President Donald Trump has conveyed messages of disappointment in recent days about Israel’s failure to form a government which forces the country into new elections.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Attorney Mark Zell, chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, who tried to explain exactly what Trump means. "President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have good personal relations. What the president wanted to emphasize is the importance of a stable political situation in Israel in order to strengthen and develop the alliance between the United States and Israel."

When Trump looks from afar on our political map, does Netanyahu look like the man he prefers to be prime minister?

"The president does not want to interfere in Israeli politics and he is very cautious about the matter. He appreciates Netanyahu and does not hide his appreciation. The situation in Israeli politics creates instability, Trump feels, that is not good for the alliance between the two countries. There are matters that Trump wants to advance in our region, and with no government the the situation is unstable, this progress is being delayed. "

Will the election campaign delay the presentation of the Deal of the Century? We see that the economic workshop planned by the Americans in Bahrain is to continue as planned.

"The Trump administration did not want to reveal its plan before the previous elections, so as not to interfere in the political system. They agreed to wait until a government is formed after the elections. After the dissolution of the Knesset last week, something that was unexpected, I assume that this will again be a reason to delay presentation of the plan until voters here in Israel make their decision. "

"In the meantime, there are other elements in our region that are part of the economic plan that is at the heart of the Deal of the Century, and they want to meet and enjoy the fruits of the efforts made by the Trump government to implement the plan."

Could it be that the Americans are still waiting for the Palestinian Authority, to try to get it on board with the program?

"I follow all the tweets by Jason Greenblatt, who is responsible for all the talks with all the parties, including the Palestinians, and he really hopes and wants the Palestinians to agree to participate in the conference in Bahrain and to cooperate with the administration in Washington but, as we know, Abbas, Hamas and most other Palestinian elements do not want this. They send us missiles and stab our civilians. They continue on the same path they have taken over the past hundred years."

"I also spoke with Palestinian elements who are willing to take part in the program, but their leadership is not interested, they have a plan to wipe the State of Israel off the map no matter how long it takes."

The prime minister wants to invite the president to visit Israel even before the elections, to lay the cornerstone for the new community in the Golan Heights named after Trump. Is this something that can be done?

"I know that there is a plan for such a ceremony, and they even told me that I was invited. It is a great honor, and President Trump certainly deserves to have a community named after him for the historic decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty. There are also considerations of fairness within the context of the elections. I trust Prime Minister Netanyahu will use his discretion on the matter. If he thinks it's OK to invite President Trump, that's fine, and if not, that's understandable."