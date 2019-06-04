Hamas official: Arab nations 'footing the bill' for Trump plan

Hamas political bureau member Salah Al-Bardawil said in a speech last week that “Palestine” belongs to the Palestinians, and criticized the Arab nations for "footing the bill" for the "rope and gallows" and the shackles that are being placed on the Palestinians and their dignity, their religion, and their moral values.

Bardawil also said that US President Donald Trump, his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and envoy Jason Greenblatt cannot overpower the will and the blood of the Palestinians, and that the Palestinians are capable of the crushing the so-called “Deal of the Century”.

The speech aired on the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"Our people have rights. This is our land. The day has come when the Arab nation is footing the bill for the shackles that are placed on the necks of our men and women, and on our dignity, our religion, and our moral values,” charged Bardawil.

"If we have to ‒ our weapons are within our reach, and we are capable of crushing the 'deal' along with its 'century,' Allah willing," he warned, referencing the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

The contents of the Trump administration’s peace plan have yet to be revealed, but the economic part of the plan is set to be unveiled at a conference in Bahrain later this month.

While Hamas and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction are embroiled in a feud which began in 2007 when Hamas violently took over Gaza, the two sides appear to be in agreement over their rejection of the Trump peace plan.

The PA has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled and has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017.