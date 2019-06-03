'We must implement lessons of the past for future of our people'

Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon speaks as UN ambassadors from around the world visit Auschwitz exhibit at the Jewish Museum in NY.

An event was held Sunday evening at the Jewish Heritage Museum in New York with UN ambassadors, senior diplomats and representatives of the American Jewish community.

At the opening of the event, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, spoke alongside the leaders of the American Zionist Movement and March of the Living organizations. Among the attendees were ambassadors from Albania, Latvia, Belgium, Romania and Finland.

"At a time when anti-Semitism rears its head, we can never allow the world to forget the horrors of history that came from hatred of Jews," said Ambassador Danon.

The ambassador then spoke about the dozens of UN ambassadors who visited Poland as part of an initiative he has led in recent years, and the importance of this project for the preservation of Holocaust remembrance in the international community.