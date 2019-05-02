Israel Ambassador to the UN brings ambassadors to Auschwitz

'After seeing what happened here over 70 years ago, we cannot allow anyone to threaten the Jewish people again.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon during March of the Living. Danon is there leading a group of UN ambassadors so they can see the horrors of the Holocaust firsthand.

“Anti-Semitism is on the rise. We see it here in Europe, in the US, all over. We cannot sit idly by. We have to fight back,” Danon said.

“I think the ambassadors who come here, where they enter the death camps, when they come out they become witnesses to the horrors of the Holocaust, and partners in the fight against anti-Semitism.

“I am pushing forward a special hearing of the General Assembly at the end of this month to deal with anti-Semitism. I am sure the ambassadors will be partners in this important initiative.”

“Tonight, we will fly to Jerusalem, where we will show them the beauty of Israel, the miracle of Israel, and they will understand why we insist on our security and defense. After seeing what happened here over 70 years ago, we cannot allow anyone to threaten the Jewish people again.”