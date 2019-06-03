Suspicious Arabs caught after approaching fence in Samaria

Soldiers identify Arabs approaching fence and give chase. Suspects found to be carrying M16 rifle and knife, transferred for questioning.

During an ambush by IDF soldiers near Jenin in the area of ​​the Menashe regional brigade, fighters identified a number of suspects who approached the fence.

The fighters gave chase and arrested two suspects, on whom a bag containing an M16 weapon and a knife were found. The suspects were transferred to security forces for questioning.

On Friday evening, Border Police officers noticed a suspect who had arrived at one of the inspection posts of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

The officers notices a few actions that raised their suspicion - including, among other things, the fact that held his hand tightly to his body.

During the inspection, the suspect claimed that he was carrying nothing on his body, but the search revealed that he had a knife in his sleeve.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Arab resident of Hebron, was arrested for further investigation by security officials.